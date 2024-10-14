Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Last Date Extended Till 30 October

Odisha Police has extended the application deadline for the Sepoy/Constable recruitment drive 2024 to 30 October for the 1,360 vacancies. The previous deadline was 13 October 2024.
The State Selection Board (SSB) Odisha announced the extension in consideration of Puja vacations. The board will open the edit/correction window for applications after the registration window closes. Details regarding the edit/correction window will be released later.
Only male candidates are eligible to apply. Women, transgenders, and persons with benchmark disabilities are ineligible for these positions. Candidates can apply for only one battalion and cannot change their selection later.
To be eligible, candidates must be between 18 and 23 years old as of 1 January 2024. The upper age limit is flexible for candidates from reserved categories. The minimum educational requirement is Class 10 (Matriculation) or equivalent, with Odia as one of the subjects.
Candidates should be Indian citizens of good character and sound health, free from organic defects and physical deformities. They should be free from any organic defects or physical deformities. Additionally, applicants must be fluent in Odia, capable of speaking, reading, and writing the language.
The selection process involves four stages: Computer–Based Recruitment Examination, Measurement of Physical Standards and Physical Efficiency Test, Driving Test, and Medical Examination.
The CBRE will consist of 100 objective-type questions, each carrying one mark, for a total of 100 marks. The examination will last two hours. There will be negative marking for wrong answers (0.25 marks per question), but no marks will be deducted for unanswered questions.
Application for the Odisha Police Sepoy/Constable recruitment 2024 is free of charge.
Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2024: How to Apply?
Go to the official website, odishapolice.gov.in.
On the homepage, click on the direct link for 'Recruitment for Sepoy or Constable in Battalions.'
A registration page will open on the screen.
Complete the registration process.
Now go to the login page.
Enter the required login details and hit the submit option.
An application form will be displayed.
Fill in all the important details.
Submit the application form.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).