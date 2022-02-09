Not Just Karnataka: Puducherry School Principal Tells Student Not To Wear Hijab

The controversy over Muslim girl students wearing hijabs to educational institutions in Karnataka has gripped Puducherry as well. The parents of a Class-IX Muslim student of Ariyankuppam Government High School told The Quint that two months ago, their child was allegedly asked by the school principal not to wear a hijab to the school.

The incident sparked off a row in the Union Territory, with political parties and educationists demanding that the government school act in a 'secular' manner.

On 4 February, when schools reopened in Puducherry after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted, the girl's parents sent a letter addressed to the management demanding reasons for their action.

"My daughter has been studying in the same school for many years. She has reached puberty now. How can we send our daughter without the hijab? In fact, there are at least 10 other hijab-wearing Muslim girl students in the same school," said Iqbal, the student's father.

On Tuesday, 8 February, the school permitted the students to wear hijabs inside the classrooms.