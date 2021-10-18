NEET UG 2021: Process to Challenge Answer Key Ends, Result Expected Soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has concluded the answer key challenge process of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2021. Candidates who appeared for the exam were allowed to raise objections against the answer key and recorded responses till Sunday, 17 October 2021.

The objections raised by candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly.

Result of NEET UG 2021, which is expected to be declared soon, will be prepared on the basis of the finalised answer key.

Candidates will be able to check their NEET UG 2021 result on the official website of NEET UG: neet.nta.nic.in.