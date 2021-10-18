NEET UG 2021: Process to Challenge Answer Key Ends, Result Expected Soon
Result of NEET UG 2021 will be prepared on the basis of the finalised answer key.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has concluded the answer key challenge process of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2021. Candidates who appeared for the exam were allowed to raise objections against the answer key and recorded responses till Sunday, 17 October 2021.
The objections raised by candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly.
Result of NEET UG 2021, which is expected to be declared soon, will be prepared on the basis of the finalised answer key.
Candidates will be able to check their NEET UG 2021 result on the official website of NEET UG: neet.nta.nic.in.
How to Check NEET UG 2021 Results?
Visit the official website of NEET UG: neet.nta.nic.in.
Click on the NEET UG 2021 result link on the homepage.
You will be directed to a new webpage.
Enter your application number and password.
Click on 'Sign In'.
Your result will appear on the screen.
Save it for future reference.
All candidates must note, that after the declaration of result, there is no provision for re-checking/re-evaluation of the answer sheets.
The Information Bulletin reads, "The National Testing Agency will prepare an All India Merit List of successful candidates of NEET (UG) – 2021 on the basis of the eligibility criteria prescribed by the National Medical Commission and Dental Council of India."
