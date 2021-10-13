NEET UG Result 2021 To Be Declared Soon: How to Check

The NEET UG 2021 results are expected to be out soon on the official website of The National Testing Agency (NTA) at neet.nta.nic.in. The results were supposed to be declared on 10 October 2021. However, in the absence of any official notification regarding the declaration of result, students are advised to regularly check the official website for latest updates made by NTA regarding the NEET UG 2021 results.