NEET UG 2021 Answer Key, OMR Sheet Released, Results to Be Out Soon

NEET UG 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday, 15 October, released the answer keys, recorded responses, and scanned images of OMR answer sheets for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2021.

Candidates who appeared for NEET 2021 exam can download their answer key, recorded responses, and scanned image of OMR answer sheet from NEET UG's official website: neet.nta.nic.in.

"A scanned image of the OMR Answer Sheet has already been sent to the registered e-mail address given by the Candidates at the time of submission of the Online Application Form of NEET (UG) – 2021," reads the official notice released by NTA.