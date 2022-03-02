NEET PG Counselling 2021 Mop-Up Round: Registrations Begin on 2 March 2022
Step-by-step process to apply for Mop-Up round of NEET PG counselling
NEET PG Counselling 2021 will soon be opening its Mop-Up Round of counselling registrations today, Wednesday, 2 March 2022.
Students interested to apply are advised to remember that the registration process is scheduled to continue till 7 March 2022.
Vacant seats that remained after NEET PG 2021 Round 1 and Round 2 counselling will now be filled up by candidates who apply for the Mop-Up Round.
Candidates need to note that the NEET PG Counselling 2021 Mop-Up Round will not allow any new registrations.
Those candidates who were not allotted a seat in Round 1 and Round 2 counselling can only register.
The candidates who exited by not reporting to their allotted seats can also apply for the Mop-Up Round. All the details are available on the official website: mcc.nic.in.
Candidates interested to register for the NEET PG Counselling 2021 Mop-Up Round can apply through the official website.
They can also take a look at the latest updates regarding this round on mcc.nic.in.
NEET PG Counselling 2021 Mop-Up Round: How to Register?
Here is a step-by-step process that the candidates may follow to apply for the NEET PG Counselling 2021 Mop-Up Round session:
Click on the official MCC website: mcc.nic.in.
Click on the link that reads 'PG Medical Counselling' on the homepage.
Click on 'Online registration.'
Login by entering your NEET PG Roll Number and other credentials.
Fill in the application form correctly and upload all the necessary documents.
Pay the application fees online.
Click on the submit button after checking every detail.
Download or take a screenshot of the confirmation page for future reference.
NEET PG Counselling 2021 Mop-Up Round: Important Dates
Candidates need to note that the registration and payment process of NEET PG Counselling Mop-Up Round 2021 will be available from 2 March to 7 March 2022.
The option of choice filling for candidates will begin from 3 March to 7 March 2022. The internal candidates verification process will be held from 8 March to 9 March 2022.
The seat allotment process is scheduled to take place on 10 March and 11 March 2022. The results are expected to release on 12 March 2022 and the reporting will be from 13 March to 18 March 2022.
(Written with inputs from Times Now News.)
