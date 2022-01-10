NEET PG 2021 Counselling To Commence From 12 January 2022

The NEET PG counselling 2021 was delayed for a long time. In fact, the country saw massive protests by resident doctors against the delay. But finally, the Supreme Court has allowed the Centre to give a go ahead for NEET PG counselling by backing the government’s decision to introduce 27% quota for other backward classes within the all-India quota (AIQ) seats.

Alongside this, the SC has also allowed 10% reservation for economically weaker sections among the general category for NEET PG counselling.