NEET PG 2021 Counselling To Commence From 12 January 2022
Candidates can choose their courses for NEET PG 2021 counselling from 13 January 2022 onwards.
NEET PG Counselling 2021 is now scheduled to commence on Wednesday, 12 January 2021, following the announcement made by Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. Candidates can now register for the same online, on the official website of MCC, at mcc.nic.in.
The NEET PG counselling is a process to allocate seats to postgraduate medical students for various courses after they have cleared the NEET PG 2021.
The NEET PG counselling 2021 was delayed for a long time. In fact, the country saw massive protests by resident doctors against the delay. But finally, the Supreme Court has allowed the Centre to give a go ahead for NEET PG counselling by backing the government’s decision to introduce 27% quota for other backward classes within the all-India quota (AIQ) seats.
Alongside this, the SC has also allowed 10% reservation for economically weaker sections among the general category for NEET PG counselling.
Candidates must note that they can choose their course choices from 13 January 2022 onwards for NEET PG 2021 counselling.
Also, the online registration for the first round of counselling can only be done till 17 January 2022. Hence, candidates are advised to register as soon as possible.
The NEET PG 2021 exam was held on 11 September 2021, after being rescheduled twice in January 2021 and later in April 2021.
While the results were also declared in the last week of September 2021, the counselling for approximately 43,000 postgraduate seats was yet to begin.
As mentioned earlier, due to the consistent delay in the commencement of NEET-PG counselling, protests were held by resident doctors all over the country. In fact, they also stopped emergency services in their hospitals in Delhi for a few days in December 2021 to demand that the counselling process be accelerated.
The 14-day strike finally ended after the Union health ministry made an announcement that the counselling schedule shall commence as soon as the apex court issues directions.
The Federation of Resident Doctors Association have since then welcomed the news and tweeted in support of it.
For more information on the NEET PG 2021 counselling, please stay tuned to The Quint.
