NEET PG 2021: Counselling Schedule Released on mcc.nic.in
NEET PG counselling is scheduled to begin from 12 January 2022
NEET PG: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling schedule 2021 has been released by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on its website.
Candidates who have to appear for NEET PG counselling can download the official schedule from the official website of MCC: mcc.nic.in
All candidates must note that NEET PG 2021 counselling is scheduled to begin from 12 January 2022.
NEET PG Counselling Schedule
Round 1
Registration and Payment: 12 to 17 January 2022 (up to 12 noon). Payment facility to be available up to 3 pm on 17 January.
Choice Filling/ Locking: 13 to 17 January 2022 (up to 11:55 pm). Choice Locking from 3 pm on 17 January to 11:55 pm on 17 January.
Verification of Internal Candidates by the respective Universities/ Institutes: 18 to 19 January 2022.
Seat Allotment Processing: 20 to 21 January 2022.
Result: 22 January 2022.
Reporting: 23 to 28 January 2022.
Round 2
Registration and Payment: 3 to 7 February 2022 (up to 12 noon). Payment facility to be available up to 11:55 pm pm on 7 February 2022.
Choice Filling/ Locking: 4 to 7 February 2022 (up to 11:55 pm). Choice Locking from 3 pm to 11:55 pm on 7 February.
Verification of Internal Candidates by the respective Universities/ Institutes: 8 to 9 February 2022.
Seat Allotment Processing: 10 to 11 February 2022.
Result: 12 February 2022.
Reporting: 13 to 19 February 2022.
Round 3 (Mop-up Round for AIQ/ Deemed and Central University Seats/ PG DNB Seats)
Registration and Payment: 24 to 28 February 2022 (up to 12 noon). Payment facility to be available up to 11:55 pm on 28 February 2022.
Choice Filling/ Locking: 25 to 28 February 2022 (up to 12 noon). Choice Locking from 3 pm to 11:55 pm on 28 February.
Verification of Internal Candidates by the respective Universities/ Institutes: 1 to 2 March 2022.
Seat Allotment Processing: 3 to 4 March 2022.
Result: 5 March 2022.
Reporting: 6 to 10 March 2022.
4th Round (Stray Vacancy round for AIQ/ Central Universities/ PG DNB seats)
All candidates must note that no new registration/ payment, and choice filling will be done for the stray vacancy round (4th round) of NEET PG counselling. "The Choices exercised by candidates in Mop Up Round will be considered for allotment of seats for Stray Vacancy Round," reads the official scheduled released by MCC.
Processing of Seat Allotment will be done on 11 March, while the results will be announced on 12 March 2022. Candidates will be required to report between 13 to 16 March 2022.
For more details about NEET PG counselling, candidates are required to check the official website of MCC.
