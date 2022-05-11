NEET-PG 2022: 'No Time To Prepare, Please Postpone Our Exams,' Urge Students
The counselling for NEET-PG 2021 is not yet over in many states and several students continue to attend counselling.
Video Producer: Maaz Hasan
Video Editor: Deepthi Ramdas
The National Entrance cum Eligibility Test Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2022 is scheduled for 21 May and we, the aspirants of the exam, are worried about it because we haven't been able to get the time to prepare for it.
The counselling for NEET-PG 2021 is yet not over in many states and several students continue to attend counselling. How is it possible for many of us to attend the counselling at one place and appear for the exam at another place?
"I am scheduled to write NEET-PG 2022 exam which is to be conducted on 21 May. The NEET-PG 2021 exam counselling is still not over in many states and in some states it stands postponed. How do you expect us to attend the counselling and, in a few days, give the exam?"Dr Vidya, NEET-PG Aspirant
Dr Vidya added, "I don't think they understand how difficult the life of a doctor is, how difficult studying for NEET-PG is. It's what we have learnt over the span of 5 years. No one understands what we are going through."
"We completed our (NEET-PG 2021) counselling on 7 May and exam is scheduled for 21 May. I don't know how you are expecting us to prepare 19 subjects in 14 days. For major (subjects) it would take at least 3 days for a quick revision. Also, what about the mid-rankers, those who didn't get seats in counselling? Even the registration window is closed. How can they even apply for the examination? Don't you think we need a fair chance?"Dr Reshma, NEET PG Aspirant
We have been trying to speak to the several ministers, including Health Minister, Dr Mansukh Mandavia but our pleas have been falling on deaf years. We have been requesting the National Board of Examination (NBE) and Medical Counselling committee (MCC) to postpone our exams but no decision has been taken yet.
We have also reached out to the Supreme Court on the issue and the top court has agreed to hear out plea.
We have served the nation selflessly during the pandemic. I don't think you want to pay our blood, sweat, and tears back again with the tears of COVID worriers. Please defer NEET-PG 2022 exam at least by 8 to 10 weeks. It's a humble request.
