NEET-PG 2022: 'No Time To Prepare, Please Postpone Our Exams,' Urge Students

We have been trying to speak to the several ministers, including Health Minister, Dr Mansukh Mandavia but our pleas have been falling on deaf years. We have been requesting the National Board of Examination (NBE) and Medical Counselling committee (MCC) to postpone our exams but no decision has been taken yet.

We have also reached out to the Supreme Court on the issue and the top court has agreed to hear out plea.

We have served the nation selflessly during the pandemic. I don't think you want to pay our blood, sweat, and tears back again with the tears of COVID worriers. Please defer NEET-PG 2022 exam at least by 8 to 10 weeks. It's a humble request.