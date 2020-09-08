NEET 2020 Exam: What Should I Know About Dress Code & Documents?
What are the exam protocols? Is there a dress code candidates must adhere to? Read on to know more.
At least 7.9 lakh students have downloaded admit cards for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test that is scheduled on 13 September, 2020.
Earlier in August, National Testing Agency (NTA) director General Vineet Joshi had said that the agency is “fully prepared” to conduct the NEET-UG in a “safe and secure” manner, in accordance with all COVID-19 health and safety regulations.
What documents should I be carrying for the NEET 2020 exam?
- NEET 2020 admit card
- Self-declaration form due to COVID-19
- A passport-sized photograph
- A valid photo ID proof
- PwD Certificate (if applicable)
- Scribe-related documents (if applicable)
What happens if I do not carry/forget the self-declaration form?
In this case, you will not be allowed to enter the exam hall. It is therefore important to read all instructions carefully and cross-check all documents before leaving for the test centre.
What should I do if there is an error in my admit card?
In case of any error, you must contact the authorities or NTA immediately. You could email them at neet@nta.ac.in or call any of the following help desk numbers.
Helpline numbers: 8287471852 | 8178359845 | 9650173668 | 9599676953
What is the dress code for the exam?
- It is mandatory for all candidates to wear face mask and gloves
- They can wear cultural and customary clothes to the exam hall
- However, clothes with long sleeves will not be allowed for both male and female candidates
- While shoes are not allowed, candidates can wear slippers or sandals
- Heavy jewellery, watches and any other wearables are also not allowed
Can I carry a hand sanitizer to the exam hall?
Yes, you can. Candidates are also allowed to take a transparent water bottle.
What protocols are to be followed before candidates are allowed inside?
- Candidates have to arrive on time, as per staggered time slots mentioned in the admit card
- The temperature of all candidates will be checked
- Only asymptomatic candidates will be allowed entry
- Metal detectors will be used for frisking
- Candidates will have to show the documents to the staff from a safe distance
How many candidates will be seated per room?
In order to ensure proper social distancing inside the examination halls, the number of candidates per room has been reduced from 24 to 12.
What happens if a candidate records higher temperature?
The candidate will be taken to an isolation room. Their temperature will be checked again after 15-20 minutes. If it is not normal even then, they will be allowed to take the exam in isolation.
Are there protocols to be followed inside the exam hall?
- Mandatory 6-feet distance is to be maintained in the seating of candidates
- Candidates will have to paste their photograph on the attendance sheet and sign the sheet and sign their NEET admit card in front of the invigilator
- They should sanitise their hands after this
What happens after the exam is completed?
- Candidates must be seated till the invigilator provides instructions for staggered exit
- Only one candidate will be allowed to leave at a time to avoid overcrowding
- Candidates should be provided with dustbins where they can discard their masks or gloves if needed
