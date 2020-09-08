NEET 2020 Exam: What Should I Know About Dress Code & Documents?

At least 7.9 lakh students have downloaded admit cards for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test that is scheduled on 13 September, 2020.

Earlier in August, National Testing Agency (NTA) director General Vineet Joshi had said that the agency is “fully prepared” to conduct the NEET-UG in a “safe and secure” manner, in accordance with all COVID-19 health and safety regulations.

What are the exam protocols? Is there a dress code candidates must adhere to? Read on to know more.