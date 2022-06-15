'My Education Is At Stake': MSU Art Student Kundan Mahato Urges Modi To Meet Him

Kundan Kumar Mahato, who has been permanently debarred from Maharaja Sayajirao University, Baroda, over a controversy about his artwork, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the PM to let Kundan meet him when the PM visits Baroda on 18 June, and intervene.

Kundan, originally from Godain Fulkahan in Bihar, had hoped to succeed in the field of fine arts, when he joined the university. But only four months into his course, he was booked by the Gujarat police and rusticated by the university. In his letter to the PM, he said that his artwork was misinterpreted and used as a tool to attack his faculty.