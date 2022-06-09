MSU Student Arrested for Depicting Hindu Gods in 'Objectionable' Way Gets Bail
Mahato was granted conditional bail, against a surety of Rs 10,000.
A local court granted bail to Kundan Kumar Mahato, a fine-arts student who had been booked for depicting Hindu gods and goddesses in an 'objectionable' way. He had been rusticated from the university too.
The student of Maharaja Sayajirao University (MSU) of Baroda, was booked on 9 May amid protests by right-wing groups. He was then arrested after he surrendered on 4 June. He was released from the Vadodara Central Jail on the evening of Wednesday, 8 June, after his bail order.
The artwork that the protesters objected to was one that was prepared by pasting newspaper clippings of rape in the form of cut-outs of gods and goddesses. The other artwork was a photo collage of the Ashoka pillar positioned in an ‘obscene manner.’
According to The Indian Express, Kundan was granted conditional bail, against a surety of Rs 10,000 after the court heard arguments from his defence counsel Hitesh Gupta and Public Prosecutor AM Desai.
What Did the Court Say?
The court said that the applicant had prepared the artwork for an exhibition that was to be held on 7 May. Prior to that, he was supposed to get the same approved from the jury of the Fine Arts faculty of the University.
Kundan's advocate argued that there was no malicious intent on Kundan's part to 'outrage the religious feelings of any class'.
The court said, “The Jury had disapproved the art piece and therefore, the applicant had withdrawn it."
"It appears that the applicant realised his mistake and he has also tendered an apology… he also made it clear that there was no intention on his part to outrage the religious feelings of any class of the society."The court
However, the court prohibited Kundan from “misusing the liberty” and asked him to refrain from other such offences.
(With inputs from The Indian Express)
