MP Board Exams 2022: MPBSE Releases Date Sheet, Here’s How To Check
MP Board Exams 2022 Result for Classes 5 and 8 expected to be announced on 22 April 2022.
The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the timetable for the MP Board Exams for Classes 5 and 8 on their official website—mpbse.nic.in.
The MP Board Exams for Class 5 and Class 8 is scheduled to commence from 1 April 2022. The MP Board Exams 2022 Date Sheet for Classes 5 and 8 was released by the MPBSE on Tuesday, 22 February 2022.
According to the timetable, the duration of Class 5 and Class 8 MP Board Exams 2022 is two hours and thirty minutes.
Students appearing for the exams have to report at their respective schools from 9:00 am to 11:30 am.
All the information regarding exam timings is mentioned on the date sheet that is released by MPBSE on their official website mpbse.nic.in. Students can take a look at the timetable to know about the exam details.
MP Board Exams 2022 Date Sheet: Class 5 and 8 Exam Time
The MP Board Exams 2022 Date Sheet published by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) on their official website states the exam duration and time period for both Classes 5 and 8.
The examination schedule for Class 5 is set to begin from 1 April 2022 and end on 8 April 2022.
The Class 5 students have to begin with the subject First Language on 1 April and on the last day, they have to sit for the Environmental Science subject exam.
The MP Board Exams 2022 Date Sheet for Class 8 states that the examination will commence from 1 April 2022 and conclude by 9 April 2022.
On the first day of the MP Board examination, Class 8 students also have the First Language exam. The examination ends with the subject Second Language on 9 April 2022.
Students can access information about the exam dates by downloading the date sheet from MPBSE's official website - mpbse.nic.in.
The MP Board Exams 2022 for Classes 5 and 8 will be conducted offline. Students should keep an eye on the official website to receive any updates regarding the examination.
The date sheet also contains information about following the COVID-19 protocols during the exam duration.
MP Board Exams 2022: Tentative Result Date
The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) might release the MP Board Exams 2022 result for Class 5 and Class 8 on 22 April 2022. However, there are no official announcements about it yet.
Parents and students should visit the website - mpbse.nic.in. to check the MP Board Exams 2022 Date Sheet.
After checking the timetable properly, they can download it for further reference.
(Written with inputs from India.com and Times Now.)
