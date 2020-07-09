Move to Affect Indians, Raised Issue With US: MEA on F-1 Visa Row

“It was raised by the Foreign Secretary with his counterpart during Foreign Office Consultations. We have urged US that we need to keep in mind the role that educational exchanges and people to people relations have played in development of our relations. US has noted our concerns,” Srivastava said.

Those affected by this move would be non-immigrant F-1 and M-1 students, the US Immigration and Custom Enforcement (ICE) agency said, adding that they should depart the country or take a transfer to a school having in-person instruction.

The order will impact thousands of Indian students studying in the US.

Meanwhile, the Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) on Wednesday sued the Trump administration over its order.