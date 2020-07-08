Harvard, MIT Sue Trump Administration Over New Student Visa Rules

The order will impact thousands of Indian students studying in the US.

"We believe that the ICE order is bad public policy, and we believe that it is illegal... We will pursue this case vigorously so that our international students – and international students at institutions across the country – can continue their studies without the threat of deportation," said Harvard University President Lawrence as quoted by NDTV from The Harvard Crimson.

“It appears that it was designed purposefully to place pressure on colleges and universities to open their on-campus classrooms for in-person instruction this fall, without regard to concerns for the health and safety of students, instructors, and others,” Bacow was quoted by The New York Times as saying.