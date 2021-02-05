UPSC Aspirants Who Lost Last Chance to COVID to Get 1 More: Centre

The Centre on Friday, 5 February told the Supreme Court that they will be granting one more attempt to those who had their last opportunity to write the preliminary Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam in October 2020, but were unable to do so owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to TOI, the relaxation will be to the extent of giving one last chance for the exam, specifically limited to CSE-2021, to those whose last chance to write the exam was in 2020.

Previously, on 2 February, solicitor general Tushar Mehta had asked the Centre to allow more time to consider the matter. Thereby, the hearing had reportedly been scheduled for Friday.