Costing Norms For Mid-day Meals, Anganwadis Not Revised Despite Food Inflation

Schools and Anganwadi centres (AWC) are finding it difficult to effectively run programmes that address the nutritional needs of children and mothers. This is because the government has not revised costing norms for mid-day meals despite inflation, teachers and activists said.

There is an urgent need to re-evaluate the cooking cost of programmes such as the PM-Poshan (Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman), the Centre’s flagship mid-day meal scheme, according to teachers.

The last revision was done in May 2020, when it was increased from Rs 4.48 to Rs 4.97 per student per school day for primary class students (Classes 1-5) and Rs 6.71 to Rs 7.45 for upper primary class students (Classes 6-8).