Meghalaya Board MBOSE HSSLC Class 12th Arts, SSLC 10th Results Declared
MBOSE Result 2021: Meghalaya board HSSLC arts, and SSLC results on Thursday, at 10 AM and 11 AM, respectively.
Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) on Thursday, 5 August, declared Class 12th (HSSLC) arts stream, Class 10 (SSLC) results 2021. The result was announced at 10 AM and 11 AM, respectively.
Students who appeared for Meghalaya board HSSLC or SSLC 2021 exams can check their result at MBOSE's official website: mbose.in. Students can also access their result at megresults.nic.in.
This year, a total of 80.75 percent students (regular and non-regular) were declared pass in HSSLC arts stream examination. Daniel Ksanbor Khyriemmujat of St Anthony Higher Secondary School scored 462 marks, and was declared topper in Class 12th arts stream. Whereas in c lass 10, Kevinstrong Lawriniang of St. Thomas Higher Secondary School, Mairang, topped with 576 marks.
How to Check Meghalaya Board MBOSE HSSLC Arts, SSLC Results 2021
Visit one of the above mentioned websites of Meghalaya board: mbose.in, or megresults.nic.in.
Go to 'Results of Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (Arts)/ Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination 2021'
Enter your roll number and the captcha
Click on 'Submit'
Your result will appear on the screen.
Save it for future reference
Students must note that in the view of Covid-19 pandemic, the result will not be put up at MBOSE's office or at any examination centres.
"There will be no display of results in MBOSE offices in Tura and Shillong and at the examination centres due to the COVID-19 situation," read the official notice.
Meghalaya is one of the few states that conducted exams for classes 10 and 12 this year. Many other state boards, CBSE, and CISCE cancelled their exams this year due to the pandemic. However, Meghalaya Board exams were conducted in adherence to COVID-19 protocols, reported Financial Express.
Meghalaya Board released HSSLC results of science, commerce and vocational streams on Friday, 30 July. They can also be checked on: mbose.in, and megresults.nic.in.
