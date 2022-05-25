UPPSC Agriculture Services Mains Result 2020 Released on Official Website

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared the result for the Combined State Agriculture Services Mains Examination 2020. Candidates who had appeared for the UPSC Agriculture Mains Services Exams 2020 can download the result from the official website of the UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.

The UPPSC Agriculture Services Main Test was held from 26 November to 28 November 2021. In total 1393 candidates appeared for the exams. According to the merit list, 458 candidates have been selected after the exam.

As per the reports, due to a lack of competent candidates, 103 positions are still vacant and could not be filled. Hence, the openings were carried over.