Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Declared: How to Download MSBSHSE Class 10th Results

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the SSC 10th final exam result 2023 on the official website – mahahsscboard.in.

Candidates who participated in the Maharashtra Board Class 10th exam this year can download and check their results & scorecards by using personal login credentials like board exam seat number, mother's name, and other details. This year, the Maharashtra 10th board exams were conducted from 2 to 25 March 2023.

Earlier, MSBSHSE announced the HSC 12th final exam result on 25 May 2023 and the overall pass percentage was 91.25 percent.