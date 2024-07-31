MAH MBA CAP 2024 Registration Date Extended Till 31 July; Latest Announcements

MAH MBA CAP 2024: The last date to apply for the MAH MBA CAP 2024 admission exam has been extended to 31 July 2024. Candidates who are planning to apply for the exam can visit the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org to submit the application form. The link to apply will be deactivated by 5 pm on 31 July. Concerned candidates are requested to complete the application process soon if they want to sit for the exam. You will not be allowed to apply after the registration closes. One can take a look at the important dates online.
Keep your documents ready before registering for the MAH MBA CAP 2024 exam. You must enter the details carefully to avoid any problems later on. Please note that the application form link is available only on the official website - mahacet.org. Only registered candidates will be allowed to sit for the admission exam.
MAH MBA CAP 2024: Important Details
The online registration and document verification process for the MAH MBA CAP 2024 admission will be carried out online until 1 August 2024. Candidates should fill out the application form carefully and upload the required documents from any computer.
It is important to note that if candidates fail to confirm online filled applications by E-Scrutiny Center and Physical Scrutiny Center then the applications will be rejected. Such candidates will not appear on the merit list.
Concerned candidates should go through the latest announcements carefully after registering themselves. It is important to stay updated if you wish to appear for the exam.
MAH MBA CAP 2024 Registration: How to Apply
Here is the simple step-by-step process you should follow to finish the MAH MBA CAP 2024 registration online:
Go to the official website of MAHACET - mahacet.org.
Click on the active option that states "MAH MBA CAP 2024 Registration" on the homepage.
Register yourself first by entering the required details.
Log in to your account by entering the registered details.
Once done, fill out the form carefully and verify before clicking on submit.
Submit the application fee and click on submit.
Download the form from the website.
Keep a hard copy of the MAH MBA CAP application form for your reference.
