LSAT India 2022 Exam Postponed, Check New Exam Date Here

LSAT 2022: The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) has announced the postponement of Law School Admission Test (LSAT) 2022 India exam.

Exam Date: LSAT India 2022 exam has now been rescheduled to begin from 22 June 2022. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held from 9 May 2022.

LSAT has been rescheduled in the view of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 Term 2 2022 exam dates, CLAT 2022 exam date, and AILET 2022 exam date.