LSAT India 2022 Exam Postponed, Check New Exam Date Here
LSAT India 2022 exam has now been rescheduled to begin from 22 June 2022.
LSAT 2022: The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) has announced the postponement of Law School Admission Test (LSAT) 2022 India exam.
Exam Date: LSAT India 2022 exam has now been rescheduled to begin from 22 June 2022. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held from 9 May 2022.
LSAT has been rescheduled in the view of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 Term 2 2022 exam dates, CLAT 2022 exam date, and AILET 2022 exam date.
"Due to the recent announcement of CBSE Term 2 exams for Class 12 students, LSAC has taken the decision to make sure that exams will not fall in concurrent dates. LSAC is also ensuring that LSAT-India is not clashing with other national level law entrance tests like CLAT and AILET. This would give students the flexibility to adequately prepare for all examinations,” reads LSAC notice, as quoted by Hindustan Times.
Eligible candidates willing to apply for LSAT 2022 India can do it on the official website of LSAT: discoverlaw.in. Last date to apply for LSAT 2022 is 8 June 2022.
How to Apply for LSAT India 2022?
Visit the official website of LSAT India: discoverlaw.in
Go to LSAT India and click on 'Register for the LSAT India'
Click on 'Register Here'
You will be directed to a new webpage
Click on 'Sign Up', enter your personal details, and register
Enter your registered username/ email ID and password
Click on 'Login'
Fill up the application form and upload the required documents/ photographs
Submit the form and pay the examination fee
Save the confirmation page for future reference
