CBSE Term-2 Board Exams for 10th, 12th To Be Held in Single Shift From 10:30 am

The term-II board examinations for classes 10 and 12 will be held from 26 April 2022, and will be conducted in a single shift starting at 10:30 am, the Central Board of Secondary Education announced on Friday, 11 March.
Elaborating on the reasons behind the change in timings and shifts of the board examinations, the CBSE said:
"Despite of the fact that the temperature will be a little on the higher side, the time of start of the examination will be at 10:30 am because it will not be possible to start the examination earlier as examinations will be conducted in 26 more countries than that of India. Similarly, because of the same reason, the examinations cannot be conducted in two shifts."
The circular released by the central secondary education board said that the examination dates have been devised keeping in mind the learning losses incurred by students due to the pandemic, saying that "more gap has been given between the two examinations in almost all the subjects in both the classes."
"Wherever the gap is a little lesser, such examinations have been kept at a later date so that the students can get sufficient for the preparation of these examinations. Other examinations including JEE Main have been taken care of while preparing the date sheet."
