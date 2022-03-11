CBSE Term-2 Board Exams for 10th, 12th To Be Held in Single Shift From 10:30 am

The circular released by the central secondary education board said that the examination dates have been devised keeping in mind the learning losses incurred by students due to the pandemic, saying that "more gap has been given between the two examinations in almost all the subjects in both the classes."

"Wherever the gap is a little lesser, such examinations have been kept at a later date so that the students can get sufficient for the preparation of these examinations. Other examinations including JEE Main have been taken care of while preparing the date sheet."