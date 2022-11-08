Karnataka NEET UG Mock Allotment Results 2022 Out - Check Important Details Here
Karnataka NEET UG Mock Allotment Results 2022 have been declared by KEA. Check out last date here.
Karnataka NEET UG Mock Allotment Results have been declared by the KEA (Karnataka Examinations Authority) on the official website, kea.kar.nic.in. Candidates who have applied for the Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022 can check their mock allotment result from the website by using their personal login credentials like CET number.
According to an official notice released by the concerned officials, all the candidates should verify their seat allotment status from the KEA website. Also, they will be allowed to make changes in their choice of colleges and course preferences till the last date. After the last date, no changes will be entertained.
The last date to change, reorder, or delete choice of colleges and course preferences is today, 8 November up to 10 am.
Karnataka NEET UG Mock Allotment Result Declared: Steps To Download and Check
Candidates who want to check their Karnataka NEET UG Mock Allotment Result 2022 must follow the below mentioned steps.
Go to the official website, kea.kar.nic.in.
On the appeared homepage, visit the latest announcements section.
Click on the direct mock allotment result link that reads as '07-11 UGNEET 2022 Mock Allotment Result'.
Enter your CET number.
Hit the submit option.
Your Karnataka UGNEET mock allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
Karnataka NEET UG Mock Allotment Result 2022: Important Points To Remember
According to an official notice issued by KEA on 7 November 2022 regarding the UGNEET Mock Allotment Result 2022, following are some important points that candidates must remember:
On the KEA website (kea.kar.nic.in), candidates must check the status of their allotted seats. If they want, they are free to modify, rearrange, delete, or add to their list of preferred courses and colleges.
The purpose of the mock test is to familiarize the candidates with the course and college that have been assigned to them; it should not be assumed that they would receive the same seat and college during the actual seat allotment process. Because following the Mock Allotment, candidates have the chance to change the priority of the options they entered.
This mock seat allotment merely serves as a candidate's INDICATIVE seat status; they may or may not receive it in the actual allotment. The candidate can edit, modify, add, or remove previously entered options through this mock allotment process.
Candidates who are eligible but have not yet submitted their options may still do so before the final date and time specified.
All candidates must submit their final options by the deadline specified. After the final date and time set to do so, candidates won't be allowed to modify or change their selected options.
Even though the applicant might not want to change his or her options after the Mock Allotment, other candidates may change their previously entered options, therefore the candidate may not receive the same seat during the Real Allotment.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and education
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.