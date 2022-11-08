Karnataka NEET UG Mock Allotment Results 2022 Out - Check Important Details Here

Karnataka NEET UG Mock Allotment Results have been declared by the KEA (Karnataka Examinations Authority) on the official website, kea.kar.nic.in. Candidates who have applied for the Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022 can check their mock allotment result from the website by using their personal login credentials like CET number.

According to an official notice released by the concerned officials, all the candidates should verify their seat allotment status from the KEA website. Also, they will be allowed to make changes in their choice of colleges and course preferences till the last date. After the last date, no changes will be entertained.

The last date to change, reorder, or delete choice of colleges and course preferences is today, 8 November up to 10 am.