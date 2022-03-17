Bhagavad Gita To Be Part of Syllabus in All Gujarat Schools: Govt

The Gujarat government on Thursday, 17 March, announced that the 700-verse Hindu holy scripture Bhagavad Gita will now be a part of the syllabus in all schools of the state for classes 6-12 from the academic year 2022-23.

Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani, during a discussion on allocations of budget for the department of education, made the announcement in the legislative Assembly.

“We have decided to introduce the Bhagavad Gita in the school curriculum for Classes 6 to 12. For students of Classes 6 to 8, the scripture will be introduced in the textbook of ‘Sarvangi Shikshan’ (holistic education). From Classes 9 to 12, it will be introduced in the form of storytelling in the textbook of the first language,” he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.