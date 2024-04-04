Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024 to Release Soon: How to Download; Latest Details

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEEB) is likely to release the results for the 2nd Pre-University Certificate (PUC) examination soon. According to the latest media reports, the Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2024 is expected to be declared in the third week of April. Once the results are out, candidates can download their respective scorecards from the official website - karnataka.gov.in. Concerned candidates should keep a close eye on the website and check the latest official announcements.

The ones who appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates are patiently waiting for the Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2024 to be declared. All the result updates will be available on karnataka.gov.in. As of now, the Karnataka 2nd PUC results date and time are not official announced by the KSEEB. The tentative date is the third week of April.