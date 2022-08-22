JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card Date Released: Check Website; Know How To Download
JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card: Download JEE Advanced hall tickets from jeeadv.ac.in on 23 August, once released.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay is all set to put out the JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card on Tuesday, 23 August. Candidates can download their respective admit cards from the official website once they are released on Tuesday. The website that everyone should visit to download the JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card is jeeadv.ac.in. They can also find the admit card declaration date notice on the website so interested candidates can take a look at it. Important details are mentioned on the website.
It is important to note that the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay is all set to conduct the JEE Advanced 2022 on 28 August. Candidates must download the JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card before the exams begin. They will not be allowed to sit for the exam on the scheduled date without the hall tickets.
All the latest details and important updates about the JEE Advanced 2022 are available on jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates can take a look at the details before the exam takes place.
JEE Advanced 2022: Exam Details
The JEE Advanced 2022 exam is decided to be divided into two shifts and papers. According to IIT Bombay, Paper 1 will be conducted from 9 am to 12 pm on 28 August.
The JEE Advanced 2022 Paper 2 is set to be held from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm, as per the official details. The question paper will also be divided into two sections and the exam will be conducted for three hours.
The JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card is ready to be declared on Tuesday, 23 August, so the candidates appearing for the exam should be alert.
They are requested to check all the details on the hall ticket carefully before downloading it from the website.
JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card: Steps To Download
Here are the steps that candidates should follow to download the JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card online, once released on Tuesday:
Go to jeeadv.ac.in.
Click on JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card download link on the homepage.
A new page will be displayed on the screen.
Enter your login details to view the admit card.
The JEE Advanced Admit Card will display on your screen.
Check details such as name, roll number, exam date, time, shifts, etc, properly on the admit card.
Download it from the site and keep a hard copy of the same.
Carry the admit card on the mentioned exam date.
