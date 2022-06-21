Jharkhand Board 10th,12th Result 2022 Declared: Download JAC Result From Website
JAC 10th,12th Result 2022 released: Download the Jharkhand Board Result from jacresults.com.
The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has officially declared the Jharkhand Board 10th and 12th Science Result 2022 on its website. Students who had appeared for the JAC 10th,12th Board Exams 2022 can check their scores by visiting the official website. The Jharkhand Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 were supposed to be released on Wednesday, 15 June 2022, but it was delayed.
Candidates should visit the official website of the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) – jac.jharkhand.gov.in – to view the results and download them. The Jharkhand Board 10th,12th Result 2022 can be accessed by logging into the registered accounts on the official website. Candidates can download the JAC Result 2022 for Class 10 and Class 12 Science stream from the site after providing the login details.
It is to be noted that the JAC Board Exams 2022 were held offline by following all the COVID-19 protocols. The Jharkhand Board Class 10 exams were conducted from 24 March 2022 to 20 April 2022.
The JAC Class 12 Board Exams 2022 were held from 24 March 2022 to 25 April 2022 as per the schedule.
JAC Classes 10 and 12 Science Result 2022 Released: Websites List
The websites that the students can access to download the Jharkhand Board 10th,12th Science Result 2022 are as follows:
jacresults.com
jac.jharkhand.gov.in.
Both the websites have the results; students can easily log in and check their performance in the board exams.
Jharkhand Board 10th,12th Result 2022: Steps To Download
Here are a few steps that the candidates need to follow to check and download the JAC 10th,12th Result 2022 online:
Visit the official websites – jac.jharkhand.gov.in or jacresults.com.
Click on the JAC Results 2022 activated link on the website's homepage.
Enter your board exam Roll Number and Roll Code in the space provided on the page.
Click on Submit after verifying the details.
The JAC Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
Download the Jharkhand Board 10th,12th Science Result 2022 from the website and take a printout for future reference.
Keep a check on the website – jac.jharkhand.gov.in – for all the other updates and details on the board exams.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.