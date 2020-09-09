JEE Mains Answer Key Released, Students Can Challenge Till 10 Sep

The National Testing Agency has released the answer keys for the Join Entrance Examination (Mains) 2020 exam on on Tuesday, 8 September.

The NTA has allowed students to raise objections against the provisional JEE main answer key till 10 am on 10 September. Candidates will be required to submit a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 as processing fee for each answer challenged. The fee payment can be processed till 5 pm on 10 September.

According to the NTA official notice, the processing fee will not be refunded even if the challenge is found correct. No challenge will be entertained without receipt of processing fee.

Once the NTA has processed all challenges to the provisional answer key, it will release official JEE Main answer key 2020, the results, and the JEE Main 2020 cut off.