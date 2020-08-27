JEE Advanced Registration To Begin From 13 Sept: Check Fees & More
The exam is scheduled to be held on 27 September and results for the same will be announced on 5 October.
Online registration for the JEE Advanced will begin from 11 September and will conclude on 16 September. The deadline for fee payment of the application is 17 September. Eligible students can apply at jeeadv.ac.in
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi will be conducting the exam this year. The exam is scheduled to be held on 27 September and results for the same will be announced on 5 October.
Only candidates who have register for the JEE Main are eligible to apply for JEE Advanced exam. The JEE Mains are scheduled to be held between 1-6 September and the results are expected to be out by 10 September.
Through JEE Advanced, IITs offer admission into undergraduate courses leading to a bachelor’s, integrated master’s or bachelor-master dual degree in engineering, sciences or architecture.
Apart from IITs, IISc, IISER, IIST, RGIPT, and Indian Institute of Petroleum & Energy, Visakhapatnam also enrols students based on JEE Advanced.
A registration fee of Rs 2,800 will be applicable. Female candidates and those from SC, ST, and PWD categories will have to pay Rs 1,400. The fee for foreign nationals is $150, however, for SAARC countries the fee is $75.
