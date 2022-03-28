JEE Main 2022: April Session Registration To End Soon, Check Important Dates
JEE Main 2022: Last date to apply for April session is 31 March 2022.
The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2022, registrations for the April session are expected to close soon.
The National Testing Agency, NTA has decided to close the online application window for JEE Main 2022 April session on 31 March 2022. Candidates are requested to finish the online application process before the deadline.
Candidates should also note that the JEE Main 2022 Examination is scheduled to begin on 21 April 2022.
To register for the JEE Main 2022 April session, candidates are requested to visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. and apply as soon as possible.
The official website also contains all the latest information about the JEE Main 2022 so the candidates can take a look.
They should take note of the important dates mentioned on the website to avoid any confusion later on.
It is also important to note that the JEE Main 2022 April session schedule has been modified recently.
The National Testing Agency, NTA officially announced revised JEE Main 2022 exam dates to accommodate the board examinations.
JEE Main 2022 April Session: Important Dates and Rules
Candidates should take note of the fact that they will not be provided with any application correction window this year. The registration forms need to be filled out appropriately by the students.
Candidates have time till 31 March 2022 to make any corrections on the application form. The ones who will start filling JEE Main 2022 application form are requested to provide all the correct information.
They are requested to verify all the information on the form and then submit it.
The last date for successful transaction of the JEE Main 2022 application fee is 31 March 2022 up to 11:30 p.m.
The NTA has decided to announce the city of the examination during the first week of April 2022.
Candidates can start downloading the JEE Main 2022 admit cards from the official website of NTA during the second week of April 2022.
Candidates are also requested to check the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in to know about the JEE Main 2022 exam dates before the examination commences.
JEE Main 2022: May Session Registration Date
The JEE Main 2022 registrations for the May session is scheduled to commence from 8 April 2022.
All the latest updates on the result and other information will be informed by the NTA on their website. Candidates are advised to keep checking the site.
