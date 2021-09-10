JEE Main 2021 Session 4 Result Expected To Be Declared Today

The result is expected to be announced on Friday, September 10, because Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur will commence the registrations for JEE Advanced 2021 from Saturday, 11 September.

JEE Advanced is conducted for admission to various undergraduate engineering, science, and architecture courses in the 23 IITs.

In order to be eligible for JEE Advanced, the candidates should be among the top 2.5 lakh successful candidates (including all categories) in B.E/B.Tech Paper of JEE (Main) 2021. It is scheduled to be conducted on 3 October 2021.

Successful candidates will be able to apply for JEE Advanced 2021 on its official website: jeeadv.ac.in.