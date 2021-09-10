JEE Main 2021 Session 4 Result Expected To Be Declared Today
Results for JEE Advanced will begin from Saturday, 11 September.
Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 Session 4 result is expected to be announced on Friday, 10 September, by National Testing Agency (NTA). The result will be declared on JEE Main's official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Candidates who appeared for the same will be able to check their result using their application number and date of birth.
JEE Main 2021 Session 4: How To Check Results
Go to JEE Main's official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.
On the home page, click on JEE main 2021 session 4 result link.
Enter your application number and date of birth.
Click on submit.
Your result will appear on your screen.
Download and save it for future use.
JEE Main session 4 exam was held on 26, 27, and 31 August, and 1 and 2 September 2021.
The result is expected to be announced on Friday, September 10, because Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur will commence the registrations for JEE Advanced 2021 from Saturday, 11 September.
JEE Advanced is conducted for admission to various undergraduate engineering, science, and architecture courses in the 23 IITs.
In order to be eligible for JEE Advanced, the candidates should be among the top 2.5 lakh successful candidates (including all categories) in B.E/B.Tech Paper of JEE (Main) 2021. It is scheduled to be conducted on 3 October 2021.
Successful candidates will be able to apply for JEE Advanced 2021 on its official website: jeeadv.ac.in.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.