The first-year student who purportedly died by suicide in Kolkata's Jadavpur University was allegedly ragged for over two hours on 9 August and forced to strip naked, a police officer, who is a part of the investigating team, told The Quint. His seniors allegedly told him "he was gay" and asked him to "submit evidence to prove it," the officer added.

On Wednesday, 16 August, the Kolkata Police arrested six more people in connection with the case. A total of nine arrests have been made so far.