JAC 10th, 12th Results 2023 Date: Jharkhand Board Result Expected Today

Check the steps below to download the JAC 10th, 12th results 2023 from jac.jharkhand,gov.in

Shivangani Singh
Published
Education
1 min read
JAC 10th, 12th Results 2023 Date: Jharkhand Board Result Expected Today
JAC Jharkhand 10th, 12th Board Result 2023: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is all set to release the JAC Jharkhand Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 soon. As per latest reports, Jharkhand Education Board is expected to announce the  JAC 10th, 12th Result 2023 today, 20 May. Though there is no official confirmation from the boar for the date and time of the declaration of results.

As per reports, JAC will announce the Jharkhand Board 10th results and Jharkhand Board 12th Results for Science stream together. The JAC 12th Results for Arts and Commerce streams will be declared later.

After the results are released, candidates can check and download their Jharkhand 10th, 12th Board Results 2023 from the official websites - - jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in. Check the steps below to download the results.

How to Download JAC 10th, 12th Results 2023?

  1. Visit the official websites - jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in

  2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'JAC Jharkhand Board Class 10th Result or Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2023' 

  3. You will have to enter the details like roll number, date of birth to login

  4. Click on "Submit" and JAC Jharkhand Board Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

  5. You can download the JAC Jharkhand board results 2023 and take a printout for future use.

