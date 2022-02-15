IGNOU December TEE Date Sheet 2022 Released: Exams To Begin From 4 March
Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the date sheet on the official website.
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) released the date sheet for the Term End Examinations (TEE), declaring that the exams will be conducted between 4 March and 11 April 2022.
The date sheet for December 2021 TEE was put out on IGNOU's official website – ignou.ac.in.
The university had earlier announced only the date of commencement for the exams.
The papers for TEE were scheduled to start from January 2022 but got postponed due to the third wave of COVID-19.
IGNOU Date Sheet 2022: Released Dates
IGNOU December 2021 TEE – begins on 4 March 2022
IGNOU December 2021 TEE – ends on 11 April 2022
IGNOU Date Sheet 2022: Updates on December TEE
December TEE 2021 which was supposed to start in January but now will begin on 4 March and will continue for up to a month till 11 April 2022.
The basic criteria for the December TEE is that all the projects and assignments should be completed and submitted before the deadline.
Students who want to appear for December TEE should have filled and submitted the forms, else they won't be allowed to sit for the exams.
The TEE papers for all the subjects are expected to differ from each other, some might be MCQ-based as well.
All the papers will be conducted following the COVID-19 protocols.
Visit the official website for any further updates regarding the exams.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.