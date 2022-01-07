IGNOU TEE December 2021 Exams Postponed Due to COVID Spike
Recently, IGNOU also extended the last date to submit assignments for December TEE 2021 till 15 January 2022.
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Thursday, 6 January, announced the postponement of IGNOU December Term-end Examinations 2021.
The exams have been postponed due to increase in Covid-19 cases. They were scheduled to be conducted from 20 January to 23 February 2022.
"Consequent upon the outburst and infectious growth of the new variant of coronavirus. i.e. Omicron and the weekend curfews in various parts of the country, the December 2021 Term-end Examinations of the Indira Gandhi National Open University scheduled to be held from 20th January 2022 to 23rd February 2022 have been postponed till further notification," reads the official notice released by IGNOU.
The notice also stated that the new dates of the examination will be announced at least 15 days before the commencement of examination.
IGNOU December TEE Assignment
Recently, IGNOU also extended the last date to submit assignments for December TEE 2021 till 15 January 2022. Therefore, candidates who are yet to submit their assignments can do it on IGNOU's official website.
Candidates are required to submit all assignments, project reports, dissertation, internship, and field work journal by the given deadline.
For more details about IGNOU December TEE 2021 exams, candidates are advised to visit the official website of IGNOU.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.