IGNOU Extends Last Date to Submit Assignments for TEE December 2021
IGNOU has extended the deadline for online as well as offline submission of assignments.
Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Monday, 24 January, announced the extension of last date of submission of assignments for term end examination (TEE), December 2021.
Now, students enrolled for December TEE 2021 can submit their assignments for the same till 5 February 2022.
"With the approval of the competent authority, the last date of submission for the Term-End Examination, December 2021 has been further extended till 05 February 2022," reads the official notice released by IGNOU.
Candidates are given extension for online as well as offline (physical) submission of assignments, dissertation, internship, project reports, fieldwork journal, etc, for all programmes.
IGNOU TEE December 2021 assignment submission deadline has been extended multiple times previously.
IGNOU TEE December 2021 Assignment: How to Submit Online?
Visit the official website of IGNOU: ignou.ac.in
Click on 'Last date for submission of Assignments, Project Report, Dissertation, Internship, Field Work Journal (Practicum),DECE-04 of DECE Programme is extended till 05th February, 2022' link.
You will be directed to a new webpage.
Click on 'Link of Submission Portal/ Link of Submission on DECE-04 project.'
Enter your enrollment number and other relevant details to login.
Upload your assignment and save it.
IGNOU TEE December 2021 Exam Date
All candidates must note, that IGNOU December 2021 TEE, scheduled to begin from 20 January 2022, have been postponed till further notice. The exams were postponed in the view of surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.
New dates for the same are yet to be announced.
