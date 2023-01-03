IGNOU Admissions 2023 Re-registration Deadline Extended; Know Revised Date Here
IGNOU Admissions 2023 Re-registration: The last date to register is 15 January 2023 for all candidates.
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has officially extended the re-registration deadline for the January 2023 session. Interested candidates can now apply for the IGNOU admissions cycle 2023 re-registration through the official website. The website that candidates should visit to complete the re-registration process is onlinerr.ignou.ac.in. Before finishing the IGNOU admissions 2023 re-registration, one must go through the latest details on the website carefully and stay updated. Candidates should be alert to the latest changes made by the university.
As per the latest details available as of now, the IGNOU admissions 2023 re-registration last date is extended till 15 January 2023 for all candidates. The ones who are interested to appear for the admission process must register within the extended deadline on onlinerr.ignou.ac.in. It is important to note that the registrations for the IGNOU admissions 2023 are taking place online.
Candidates who are registering for the admission process should check the official website for all updates. They must stay alert after the re-registration process is over to know more about the important dates.
IGNOU Admissions 2023 Re-registration: Important Details
According to the previous details, the IGNOU admissions 2023 re-registration was supposed to end on 31 December 2022. However, the university decided to extend the date later on for interested candidates.
It is important to note that the candidates will have to provide their correct mobile number and email ID while finishing the re-registration process for the IGNOU January session.
One should go through the programme guide for available courses carefully before re-registering for the upcoming session. Candidates should also go through the details regarding the registration process carefully.
IGNOU Admissions 2023 Re-registration: How to Apply
Here are the simple steps you should follow to complete the IGNOU admissions 2023 re-registration online:
Go to the official registration website, onlinerr.ignou.ac.in.
Click on the active IGNOU admissions 2023 re-registration link on the homepage of the site.
Register yourself by entering the details mentioned on the page and creating your login details.
Now, fill out the registration form carefully and verify the details before tapping on "submit."
Upload scanned copies of the mentioned documents and then pay the application fees.
Click on "submit" after cross-checking the details you have entered.
You can download the re-registration form from the official website once you are done.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and education
Topics: IGNOU IGNOU Admission IGNOU Registration
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.