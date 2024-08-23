ICMAI CMA June Result 2024: Inter & Final Courses Results Declared; Details Here

ICMAI CMA June Result 2024: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) conducted the CMA 2024 intermediate and final courses from 11 June to 18 June. The final exam was conducted from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., while the intermediate exam was held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. One should note that the ICMAI CMA June Result 2024 is officially declared on the website. You can download it from icmai.in. Concerned candidates are requested to go through the details mentioned in the result carefully and see if there are any mistakes.

Candidates who appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates were patiently waiting for the ICMAI CMA June Result 2024 to be declared. Now, they can finally access the link on the website - icmai.in. Make sure to check the details and contact the officials in case of any queries. All the latest announcements are available on the site.