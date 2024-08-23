ICMAI CMA June Result 2024: Inter & Final Courses Results Declared; Details Here

ICMAI CMA June Result 2024: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) conducted the CMA 2024 intermediate and final courses from 11 June to 18 June. The final exam was conducted from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., while the intermediate exam was held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. One should note that the ICMAI CMA June Result 2024 is officially declared on the website. You can download it from icmai.in. Concerned candidates are requested to go through the details mentioned in the result carefully and see if there are any mistakes.
Candidates who appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates were patiently waiting for the ICMAI CMA June Result 2024 to be declared. Now, they can finally access the link on the website - icmai.in. Make sure to check the details and contact the officials in case of any queries. All the latest announcements are available on the site.
ICMAI CMA June Result 2024: Important Updates
A total of 28,345 candidates appeared for the intermediate group 1 exam out of which 3135 candidates passed. The pass percentage for this group was 11.06 percent. For group 2, 12,008 candidates appeared out of which 3467 candidates passed. The pass percentage for this group was 28.87 percent.
In the final examination, 8643 candidates appeared for group 3 only out of which 1243 candidates passed.
The pass percentage for Group 3 was 14.38%. For group 4, 4530 candidates appeared out of which 635 candidates passed. The overall pass percentage for this group was 14.02 percent.
Now, it's time to check the ICMAI CMA June Result on the official website. Download the result and review all the important details carefully.
You can contact the officials directly in case of any queries regarding the results.
ICMAI CMA June Result 2024: How To Download
Let's read the simple step-by-step process you must follow to download the ICMAI CMA June Result 2024 online:
Go to the official website of ICMAI - icmai.in.
Click on the active link "ICMAI CMA June Result 2024" on the homepage.
A new page will appear on the screen where you must enter the login details.
The ICMAI CMA June result will appear on your screen.
Check the marks and download the result.
You can save a copy for your reference.
