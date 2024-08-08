MPESB PAT Result 2024 Out At esb.mp.gov.in; Steps To Download

The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) held the Pre-Agriculture Test 2024 in June. The entrance exam was conducted in two shifts, with the first shift from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the second shift from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The registration process for the MPESB PAT 2024 exam began on 25 April 2024 and ended on 9 May 2024. More detailed information can be found on the official website of MPESB.