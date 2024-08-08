ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

MPESB PAT Result 2024 Out At esb.mp.gov.in; Steps To Download

Check the MPESB PAT Result 2024 at esb.mp.gov.in. Steps to check and download the result are given below

Shivangani Singh
Published
Education
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) held the Pre-Agriculture Test 2024 in June. The entrance exam was conducted in two shifts, with the first shift from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the second shift from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The registration process for the MPESB PAT 2024 exam began on 25 April 2024 and ended on 9 May 2024. More detailed information can be found on the official website of MPESB.

Also Read

CUET UG 2024 Final Answer Key Declared; How To Download and CUET UG Results Date

alsoRead-img
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

How To Download MPESB PAT Result 2024?

  1. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can visit the official website of MPESB - esb.mp.gov.in

  2. On the homepage, click on the MPESB PAT result 2024 link

  3. Enter the required details to login.

  4. After submitting the login details, the result will be displayed on the screen.

  5. Candidates are advised to keep a hard copy of the result for future reference.

(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).

Also Read

CUET UG Result 2024 To Be Released Soon At exams.nta.ac.in; Steps To Check Below

alsoRead-img

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and education

Topics:  MPESB 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×