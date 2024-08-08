MPESB PAT Result 2024 Out At esb.mp.gov.in; Steps To Download

The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) held the Pre-Agriculture Test 2024 in June. The entrance exam was conducted in two shifts, with the first shift from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the second shift from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The registration process for the MPESB PAT 2024 exam began on 25 April 2024 and ended on 9 May 2024. More detailed information can be found on the official website of MPESB.
How To Download MPESB PAT Result 2024?
Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can visit the official website of MPESB - esb.mp.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the MPESB PAT result 2024 link
Enter the required details to login.
After submitting the login details, the result will be displayed on the screen.
Candidates are advised to keep a hard copy of the result for future reference.
