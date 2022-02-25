ICAI CA Inter Result 2021 Date Announced: Details Here
ICAI CA Inter Result 2021 Date Released: Candidates can check their result through the registered email id.
Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI CA Inter Result 2021-22 date has been officially announced by the Institute on Thursday, 24 February 2022.
Candidates can check the notice regarding the result date for the CA Intermediate December 2021 examination on the official website - icai.org.
The candidates who had appeared for the exam are informed that the CA Intermediate Results for the examination that took place in December will release either on 26 February or 27 February 2022.
Students can access more information about this on the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India's official website. They have declared all the details about the result on Thursday, 24 February 2022.
It is to be noted by the candidates that the ICAI CA Intermediate Results 2021 are being released for both, Old Course and New Course candidates on the mentioned dates.
The exact time for CA December results is not announced as of yet. Official confirmation by the Institute is expected soon on their official website as the date have already been declared.
Students need to keep an eye on the official website to stay updated about all the latest information regarding the results.
Right now, they have just confirmed the ICAI CA Intermediate Results 2021 dates, which is 26 February or 27 February 2022.
The candidates who have given the exam are requested to keep a note of these official dates and follow the website icai.org.
ICAI has also announced the official result dates through a Twitter post. Students can take a look at that as well.
ICAI CA Inter Result 2021 Date: How To Check the Result?
The Institute has mentioned that the candidates waiting for CA Intermediate Result 2021 can check their ICAI December Results through their email id.
Students can access scorecards and results with the help of their registered email id.
The candidates can already start registering on the official website of ICAI - icai.org. to check their result through email.
Another option for the CA aspirants to check their CA Inter Result is by visiting the official website.
The candidates need to fill in information about their Registration number or Pin and Roll number, to check the result on the website.
The official notice about the CA Intermediate Result 2021 date on Thursday, 24 February 2022 had provided some relief to the candidates. The official website icai.org. has all the information about results that might be helpful for the aspirants.
(Written with inputs from Scroll.in and Times Now News.)
