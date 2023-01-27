ADVERTISEMENT

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 Likely To Be Out on 30 January - Check Details

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 will be declared anytime soon. Check latest details below.

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022: The ICAI (The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India is expected to release the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 anytime soon between 30 January to 6 February 2023. However, the concerned officials have not confirmed the exact result date yet.

Candidates who appeared in the CA Foundation Exam 2022 will be able to download and check the result from the official website, icai.org by following the below mentioned steps.

As per an official tweet by Dhiraj Khandelwal, CCM of ICAI, "I am resting on all prediction about the CA Foundation result which may be there from 30th Jan to 6th Feb. Final date will be announced in due course. Please wait for @theicai notification.

The ICAI CA Foundation Exams 2022 started from 14 December 2022. The last exam was conducted on 20 December 2022. Paper 1 and Paper 2 was held from 2 pm to 5pm, and Paper 3 and 4 was conducted from 2 pm to 4 pm.

As far as the marking scheme of ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2022 is concerned, there will be no negative marking in paper 1 and paper 2. However, there will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks against each wrong answer in paper 3 and paper 4.

Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022.

Steps To Check the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022

Once released, candidates must follow the below steps to download and check the ICAI CA Foundation Result December 2022.

  • Visit any of the official websites, Icai.nic.in, icaiexam.icai.org or caresults.icai.org.

  • On the appeared homepage, go to the latest notifications.

  • Search and click on the direct result link of ICAI CA foundation result December 2022.

  • A login page will be displayed on the screen.

  • Enter the required login details.

  • Hit the login option.

  • Your result will show up on the screen.

  • Download, save, and print a result copy for future reference.

