The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct Class 10 and class 12 board exams from 1 July to 15 July, ANI reported.The announcement comes after the CBSE had made it clear last month that it will conduct the board examination for Class 10 and 12 after the lockdown period is over.The examinations will be held for 29 subjects."Out of the 83 exams of CBSE for Class 10 and 12, 29 will be held. The marks of the remaining optional exams will be based on internal assessment. The exams for 29 papers will be conducted after the situation becomes normal. The students should continue with their studies," HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had said then.Prepared to Conduct Class 10, 12 Boards at First Possibility: MHRDDelhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia had suggested that class 10 and 12 students should be promoted on the basis of internal examination.However, both the Union Human Resource Development Ministry and the CBSE had rejected this suggestion of the Delhi government.Pending ICSE & ISC Exams Will be Conducted After Lockdown(With inputs from IANS.)