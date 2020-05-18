The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released its timetable for pending Class 10 and 12 board exams on Monday, 18 May, stating that the exams will be held from 1 to 15 July. The timetable also mentions the complete list of subjects along with the dates as per the official new date sheet.On 1 April, CBSE had said that it will conduct examinations for only main subjects that will be required for promotion and may be crucial for admissions in higher educational institutions.The board had said that it would not conduct any remaining exam for Class 10 across India, as examinations for important subjects listed by the board had already been conducted.While class 12 exams will be conducted across the country, the Class 10 exams are only pending in northeast Delhi where they were affected due to the law and order situation.New CBSE Class 10 Board Exam Timetable (for North East Delhi Students Only)CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Timetable ( For North East Delhi Students Only)CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Timetable (All India)Universities and schools across the country have been closed and exams postponed since 16 March when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as one of the measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.On Sunday, 17 May, the nationwide lockdown was announced was extended till 31 May. As of 18 May, the number of COVID-19 cases in India touched 96,169. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.