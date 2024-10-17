HSSC Group C, D Result 2024 Releasing Today: How to Check Recruitment Results?

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) will announce the results of its Group C and Group D recruitment examinations today, 17 October 2024. Once declared, candidates can check the results on the commission's official website, hssc.gov.in. HSSC Group C and D recruitment examinations aim to fill 24,800 vacancies.

The announcement, originally scheduled for Monday, was delayed due to a petition filed in the Punjab and Haryana court challenging the state's policy of awarding five additional marks to Haryana residents. Another contributing factor was the implementation of the model code of conduct for the assembly elections, according to HSSC officials.