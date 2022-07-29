HSCAP Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment Result 2022 Today: Latest Details Here
HSCAP Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment Result 2022: Download the Class 11 admission results from hscap.kerala.gov.in.
The Directorate of General Education (DGE), Kerala, is all set to release the HSCAP Kerala plus one trial allotment result 2022 today on Friday, 29 July 2022, as per official notification. Candidates who have registered for the Class 11 admissions can check their trial allotment results from the official website, hscap.kerala.gov.in.
The HSCAP Kerala plus one trial allotment result is for those candidates who had applied for the trial allotment process and wish to seek admission to Class 11. The last date of the application process was extended to 25 July 2022 due to a delay in the Class 10 results of CBSE and ICSE.
Candidates should note that the DGE Kerala has officially announced that the HSCAP Kerala plus one trial allotment result will be out today, on 29 July 2022 at 2:00 pm. Therefore, candidates should keep visiting the official website to stay updated.
All candidates should note that the HSCAP Kerala plus one trial allotment result that will be declared today on 29 July is provisional. Any errors and mistakes should be reported to the concerned authorities. The final result of HSCAP Kerala plus one trial allotment 2022 will be released on 3 August 2022.
HSCAP Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment Result 2022: How To Check
Candidates who wish to check their HSCAP Kerala plus one trial allotment provisional result 2022 should follow the below steps:
Visit the official website, hscap.kerala.gov.in.
On the homepage, go to the latest notifications and search the link that reads as 'Download HSCAP Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment 2022 result (direct link).'
Click on the link and you will be taken to the login page.
Enter the login credentials and hit the submit button.
Your result for Class 11 admissions will be visible on the computer screen.
Check the result carefully to make sure there's no error.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
