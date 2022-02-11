HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2021: Here’s How To Check Term 1 Result
Candidates can check Class 10 results on the official website of HPBOSE: hpbose.org.
HPBOSE 10th Result: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE), on Thursday, 10 February, declared the results of HP board Class 10 regular term 1 theory examinations.
Students who appeared for Class 10 exams in the academic year 2021-22 can check their result on the official website of HPBOSE: hpbose.org.
HPBOSE Class 10 term 1 regular exams were conducted in November 2021.
How to Check HPBOSE Class 10 Term 1 Result?
Visit the official website of HPBOSE: hpbose.org
Click on ‘Results’ tab on the homepage
You will be directed to a new webpage
Click on '10th Regular Ist Term Theory Examinations, November-2021' link
You will be directed to the login page
Enter your exam roll number
Click on 'Search'
Your Class 10 result will appear on the screen
Check and save it for future reference
Students who appeared for the exams, but are not satisfied with their score, can apply for rechecking and/or revaluation of their paper(s). For rechecking, the students are required to pay Rs 400 per paper, while they can apply for revaluation by paying a sum of Rs 500 per subject.
Last date to apply for HPBOSE Class 10 rechecking/revaluation is 25 February 2022, reported NDTV.
HPBOSE also declared the result of Class 12 regular 1st term exams on 8 February 2022.
For more updates about HPBOSE exams, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the board.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.