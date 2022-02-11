HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2021: Here’s How To Check Term 1 Result

Students who appeared for the exams, but are not satisfied with their score, can apply for rechecking and/or revaluation of their paper(s). For rechecking, the students are required to pay Rs 400 per paper, while they can apply for revaluation by paying a sum of Rs 500 per subject.

Last date to apply for HPBOSE Class 10 rechecking/revaluation is 25 February 2022, reported NDTV.