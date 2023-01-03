ADVERTISEMENT

HPBOSE 10th, 12th Term1 Result Declared – Direct Link & Steps To Download Here

HPBOSE 10th and 12th term 1 result out: Direct link and other details here.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Education
1 min read
HPBOSE 10th, 12th Term1 Result Declared – Direct Link & Steps To Download Here
i

HPBOSE 10th, 12th Term1 Result: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has declared the 10th and 12th class term 1 result on its official website, hpbose.org. Candidates who have appeared in the Himachal Board 10, 12 Class Exam 2022 can download and check their results via direct link mentioned below. All they have to do is submit their personal login credentials like roll number.

The HPBOSE 10th and 12th class term 2 examination will be conducted separately by the concerned officials. The final result will be an aggregate of both term 1 and term 2 marks.

The HPBOSE 10th class term 1 examination was held from 15 September to 1 October 2022 and the HPBOSE 12th class term 1 examination was conducted from 15 September to 6 October 2022.

Also Read

HPBOSE Class 12 Term 1 Result 2023 Out: Steps To Download & Check Marks Sheet

HPBOSE Class 12 Term 1 Result 2023 Out: Steps To Download & Check Marks Sheet
ADVERTISEMENT

Steps To Download and Check HPBOSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Result – Direct Link

  • Visit the official website – hpbose.org

  • On the appeared homepage, go to the Result result section

  • Click on the either of direct links – HP Board 12th Result 2022 link and HP Board 10th Result 2022 Link

  • A login page would be displayed on your computer screen

  • Enter the required login credentials and hit the submit option

  • The 10th & 12th HPBOSE result will appear on your screen

  • Check the result carefully

  • Download, save, and take a print out for future reference

You can also follow the below direct links to check the HPBOSE 10th, 12th result that was announced yesterday, 2 January 2023.

[hpbose.org/Result/MatricFirstTerm2022.aspx?E=4].

[hpbose.org/Result/PlusTwoFirstTerm2022.aspx?E=4].

Also Read

KEA Karnataka PGCET Results 2022 Declared, Check Direct Link - kea.kar.nic.in

KEA Karnataka PGCET Results 2022 Declared, Check Direct Link - kea.kar.nic.in

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and education

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×