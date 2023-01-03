HPBOSE 10th, 12th Term1 Result Declared – Direct Link & Steps To Download Here

HPBOSE 10th, 12th Term1 Result: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has declared the 10th and 12th class term 1 result on its official website, hpbose.org. Candidates who have appeared in the Himachal Board 10, 12 Class Exam 2022 can download and check their results via direct link mentioned below. All they have to do is submit their personal login credentials like roll number.

The HPBOSE 10th and 12th class term 2 examination will be conducted separately by the concerned officials. The final result will be an aggregate of both term 1 and term 2 marks.

The HPBOSE 10th class term 1 examination was held from 15 September to 1 October 2022 and the HPBOSE 12th class term 1 examination was conducted from 15 September to 6 October 2022.