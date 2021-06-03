Hope I Didn’t Disturb: PM Modi Surprises Students, Joins CBSE Meet
“It looked like your joy was boundless because the exam was cancelled,” PM Modi reportedly said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, 3 June, surprised a group of CBSE students and their parents by taking part in a session organised for them by the Union Education Ministry. Addressing the students, the PM reportedly said:
“I joined you suddenly... Hope I have not disturbed you, you were having fun... it looked like your joy was boundless because the exam was cancelled.”
According to NDTV, PM Modi shared encouraging words with those in the meeting, listened to their anxieties and went on to receive their thanks.
The Union government on Tuesday, 1 June, decided to cancel the Class 12 Board examinations of the Central Bureau of Secondary Education (CBSE), citing the “safety” of students in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As soon as the decision was announced, a number of people on social media alleged that this could be aimed at wooing young voters for the central and state elections.
MORE DETAILS FROM PM’S INTERACTION WITH STUDENTS/PARENTS
As per NDTV, PM Modi asked students if they were experiencing tension before the exam, and when they answered with the affirmative, Modi said:
“Then my writing the book was futile. I had written in Exam Warrior that you should not get tensed (over exams).”
PM Modi also reportedly asked the children for their views on those, who feeling overconfident, refuse to wear masks during the pandemic. In response to this, some students cited their own experiences and also talked about their work, including street plays and protest, in creating awareness about COVID and its precautionary measures.
Further PM Modi said:
"The COVID period has shown us examples of team spirit... We have faced trouble, but will come out of stronger... that's the message many Indians are giving out.”
BACKGROUND
The Class 12 CBSE examinations have been cancelled, the government said on Tuesday, after a key meet chaired by Prime Minister Modi was held to review the status of the examinations.
Instead, it has been decided that the CBSE will take steps to compile the results of Class 12 students as per a well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.
At the meeting, it was also decided that like last year, for students who desire to take the exams or are unsatisfied with the assessment by the board, an option would be provided to them by CBSE, as and when the situation improves.
Soon after, the CISCE also announced that it has cancelled its Class 12 board exams in light of the COVID-19 situation.
(With inputs from NDTV.)
