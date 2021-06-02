Class 12 Exam Cancelled: Is It Aimed at Young Voters? Look at Data

It is only because relatively more influential sections send their children to CBSE schools that it gets more attention than state boards. The announcement regarding state board exams will be made by the respective state governments.

Two other boards that come under the Centre's domain are the ICSE and the National Institute of Open Schooling. NIOS accounts for a bigger chunk than CBSE – a little over 12 lakh according the 2018 estimates while ICSE just had 80,000 students giving the class 12 exam.

Put together, the three boards account for 16 percent of the total number of Class 12 students. State boards like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Bihar have more students giving the Class 12 exam than CBSE.

Therefore, the Centre's move may impact only about 16 percent of the students. In absolute terms, this was about 25 lakh students in 2018. Even if this goes up to 40 lakh by 2024 general elections, it would still not be a very significant vote bank in itself as this would be distributed across the country and concentrated except for in a few places like Delhi.

The only way the government or the Opposition can gain mileage out of this move is if they are able to convince voters that the cancellation of exams across states and boards was due to the Modi government or due to a particular Opposition leader.

That too would be based on the assumption that all the students are happy with the move. It may well be that a small chunk might actually be wanting to give the exam.

Therefore, it is important not to overestimate the political impact of this move.